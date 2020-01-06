Something Is Happening! Cardi B Teases A New Single

Brace for impact because new music from Cardi B is coming in hot. And based on a snippet she posted on Twitter today (January 6), it sounds like something earth-rattling is on the horizon. It’s been a while since the 27-year-old dropped a solo single (“Press” arrived last May) or provided a concrete update on her long-awaited sophomore album. However, she teased a bit about the project while interacting with fans on social media. The most tantalizing piece of information we got this morning was a brief taste of what is allegedly her new track.

“Shake. Earth quake,” the rap empress chants before the snippet cuts off. So far there’s no news on a release date. However, I wouldn’t be overly surprised if we get something this month or early next. After all, it’s been almost two years since Cardi dropped her debut album. Speaking of Invasion of Privacy, the project just tied a historic run on the Billboard 200. Today she shared a tweet informing fans that the LP and Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill now hold the record for the longest running debut album by a female rappers in Billboard 200 history.

Here’s to seeing what records she can create with her next release. Check out Cardi’s teaser below.

Are you ready for Cardi’s comeback? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!