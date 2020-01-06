Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Snubbed At Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes were handed out last night (January 5) and two pop superstars went home empty-handed. Beyoncé and Taylor Swift were both in the running for Best Original Song, but the prize went to Elton John and Taron Egerton. For a song that came and went without denting any chart. “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” is a perfectly cute piece of nostalgia that cheerfully serenaded moviegoers as they walked out of Rocketman, but it very much feels like the choice of old, white men.

On the other hand, Beyoncé took us on a journey through Africa on the soulful “Spirit,” a song that elevated The Lion King both culturally and emotionally. As for Taylor…. well, everything was bad about Cats except for “Beautiful Ghosts.” The film’s one original song has already been culled from the Oscar ballot, which is surprising because it finds the Lover hitmaker at her most compelling. It will be interesting to see if the Academy chooses a different winner. I certainly hope so.

