Why Don’t We Kicks Off 2020 With A Video For New Single “Chills”

Last year Why Don’t We took on a momentous task. They set out keep fans well fed with a steady drip of new music. Their goal was to hit 12 songs, and they pulled it off with releases like their Top 20 hit “What Am I” and festive jam “With You This Christmas.” The boy band closed out 2019 by dropping a romantic anthem called “Chills” December 30. Now they’re kicking off 2020 with another treat. Yesterday (January 5) the quintet rolled out a video for their latest bop, and it’s a simple but enjoyable must-see.

Directed by Evan Hara, it finds the group in a variety of settings. My favorite is a frosty forest complete with a cabin and color-changing waterfall. Later they take a helicopter ride and deliver a performance onstage for their fans. The end result is low on plot but serves no shortage of arty shots that will keep you coming back for more. That’s a good thing because according to a press release Why Don’t We has big plans to make 2020 their most biggest year yet. While we wait to find out what that means watch them in action below.

