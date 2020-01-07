Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey & More To Play Bonnaroo 2020

It’s time to start getting your festival gear together and thinking about booking a flight to Manchester, Tennessee. Why? Because the lineup was announced for Bonnaroo 2020, and it looks like it is going to be a must-see. This year’s event takes place June 11-14 and features a star-studded list of performers. Who all made the cut? Let’s start with a historic headliner – Lizzo. The “Good As Hell” diva takes the top booking for Saturday (June 13). In the process, she becomes the first African American woman to lead the show. And with her hit-filled discography, she’s sure to have one of the most electrifying sets.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Other headliners include Tool and Tame Impala. Then there’s a slew of our favs on the lineup. Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Lennon Stella and Wallows take the stage Friday (June 12). Nelly is performing gems off his 2000 opus Country Grammar Saturday. Then Lana Del Rey and Morgan Wallen help close things out Sunday. The former will be fresh off a festival appearance at Coachella 2020 and is sure to nab headlines with cuts off her Grammy-nominated Norman Fucking Rockwell. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (January 9) at 12 pm ET.

Check out the full lineup below and get ticket info here.

Are you going to Bonnaroo this year? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!