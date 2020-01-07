Taylor Swift To Receive Vanguard Award At GLAAD Media Awards

Taylor Swift is fresh off picking up the trophy for Artist of the Decade at the 2019 American Music Awards. And we just learned she’s been selected for another momentous honor. The 30-year-old will receive the Vanguard Award at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards. This year’s event takes place April 16. The Vanguard Award is given to allies for their contributions to the LGBTQ community. In the last year alone, the Lover hitmaker has been an outspoken advocate for acceptance and change. She achieved that with musical projects like “You Need To Calm Down” and the creation of a Change.org petition supporting The Equality Act.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis explained the decision in a statement shared with People. “From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance,” she said. “In a time of political and cultural division, Taylor creates music that unites and calls on her massive fan following to speak up and call for change.” Previous recipients include the likes of Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez. Last year Beyoncé and JAY-Z took home the honor.

