They’re Coming! BTS Readies New Album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’

Make way for the Kings of K-Pop. BTS is coming back in a big way. The mega-talented hitmakers helped ring in 2020 with a performance on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. But that was just the start of their plans for the new year. Today (January 7), it was announced that they’re gearing up to drop a new album. Titled MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, it arrives February 21 and will be available for pre-order Thursday (January 9). The collection follows last year’s MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA, which netted the group even more critical acclaim.

Since then we’ve gotten a couple of massive collabs. However, anticipation is high to hear what BTS has been working on in the studio. And that’s sure to be reflected in their performance on the charts. Considering their breathtaking success in recent months, I wouldn’t be remotely surprised to see the project top the Billboard 200. After all, the legendary septet claimed the top spot three times in less than a year with Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer and MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA. Here’s to hoping they do it again.

While we wait to learn more, check out the announcement below.

