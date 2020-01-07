Thank U, Next: It Appears Ariana Grande Is Working On New Music Again

Ariana Grande really may be the hardest working woman in music. The 26-year-old spearheaded four albums in the last year and a half. That includes two solo LPs (sweetener and Thank U, Next), the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack and a tour album. I need a moment to catch my breath after listing off all of the above, but that’s not the case for Ari. Less than a month after dropping k bye for now (swt live) photos appeared on social media that imply the pint-sized diva is already back in the studio.

Over the weekend, fans noticed that a slew of frequent collaborators shared updates from inside the studio. That alone is enough to raise suspicions. However, the evidence mounted when Dangerous Woman collaborator Mr. Franks mentioned Ari in an Instagram story. “Wut just happened @arianagrande,” he wrote. Others who appear to have been involved include TBHits, Social House and Njomza. This is (obviously) exciting news. However, it’s important to remember that it doesn’t necessarily mean an album is in the works.

In fact, Ari made it clear in a message on Twitter last week that she’s always in the studio. “Neva left even when i was on tour,” the ponytail aficionado wrote in response to an update account. Should we expect new music imminently? According to the “God is a woman” hitmaker, no. “Please relax nothings coming.” That being said, she has been known to catch the creativity bug and change plans so I guess we should expect the unexpected. Check out the latest updates below.

Looks like Ariana was in the studio again with @tbhits, @socialhousetc, @njomza, and Mr. Franks 🎶 “wut just happened @arianagrande” / “Today was super crazy and the energy was wild” — Njomza & Tommy via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/uSTGuuUEWZ — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) January 6, 2020

neva left even when i was on tour 🤍please relax nothings coming — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 3, 2020

