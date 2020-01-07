Kesha Announces ‘The High Road Tour’: See All The Dates
With a new album out later this month and a just-announced concert tour, 2020 is shaping up to be the year of Kesha. The rejuvenated hitmaker will kick off The High Road Tour on April 23 in Sugar Land, Texas and then stop in most major cities, before winding up in Windsor, Ontario on June 5. Find out more about ticket packages and the fan pre-sale here. Each ticket comes with a copy of Kesha’s much-anticipated fourth LP, The High Road (due January 31), so what are you waiting for?
As for the show, expect a wild ride. “While shaking my ass at the stroke of midnight, ringing in the new year, new decade, with my new album coming this month, I thought to myself, ‘Damn. I think the best medicine for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most. And ummm… shake my ass. As often as possible,'” the pop star mused. “This is my HIGH ROAD TOUR announce!!! If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it!” See all the dates below.
Kesha’s The High Road Tour dates:
April 23 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
April 25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 26 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
April 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
May 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater
May 2 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
May 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
May 6 – Santa Barbara, CA — Santa Barbara Bowl
May 8 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
May 9 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
May 11 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
May 13 – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino
May 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Amphitheatre
May 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
May 17 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 19 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
May 20 – Minneapolis, MN -The Armory
May 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
May 25 – St. Louis, MO – TBD
May 27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
May 28 – New York, NY — Pier 17
May 30 – Mashantucket, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino
May 31 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
June 5 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
