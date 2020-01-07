Kesha Announces ‘The High Road Tour’: See All The Dates

With a new album out later this month and a just-announced concert tour, 2020 is shaping up to be the year of Kesha. The rejuvenated hitmaker will kick off The High Road Tour on April 23 in Sugar Land, Texas and then stop in most major cities, before winding up in Windsor, Ontario on June 5. Find out more about ticket packages and the fan pre-sale here. Each ticket comes with a copy of Kesha’s much-anticipated fourth LP, The High Road (due January 31), so what are you waiting for?

As for the show, expect a wild ride. “While shaking my ass at the stroke of midnight, ringing in the new year, new decade, with my new album coming this month, I thought to myself, ‘Damn. I think the best medicine for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most. And ummm… shake my ass. As often as possible,'” the pop star mused. “This is my HIGH ROAD TOUR announce!!! If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it!” See all the dates below.

Kesha’s The High Road Tour dates:

April 23 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

April 25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 26 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

May 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater

May 2 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

May 6 – Santa Barbara, CA — Santa Barbara Bowl

May 8 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

May 9 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

May 11 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

May 13 – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino

May 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Amphitheatre

May 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 17 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 19 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

May 20 – Minneapolis, MN -The Armory

May 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

May 25 – St. Louis, MO – TBD

May 27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

May 28 – New York, NY — Pier 17

May 30 – Mashantucket, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino

May 31 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

June 5 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Are you buying a ticket? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!