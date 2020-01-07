ATEEZ Winds Up ‘TREASURE’ Project With ‘Action To Answer’

ATEEZ is the latest K-Pop act making huge waves around the globe. The eight-member group winds up their epic TREASURE project with TREASURE EPILOGUE: Action To Answer. As with all things K-Pop, there’s a (somewhat convoluted) concept. Their latest EP looks back on the band’s journey from complete newcomers to iTunes-topping superstars. The lead single “Answer” (below) is their victory dance, while a song like “Horizon” looks to the future. There’s even a ballad dedicated to their fans called “Star 1117.”

While ATEEZ are yet to break as big internationally as BTS or (American darlings) Monsta X, their time is coming. What sets the boy band apart? Their music is aimed at a younger demographic (ATEEZ is an abbreviation of “Everything about the Teenagers from A to Z”) and they often incorporate exotic melodies and pounding EDM beats. With TREASURE finally behind them, the K-Pop Kings can get to work on their debut LP. Which will, no doubt, shoot straight to number one.

Do you love the EP? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!