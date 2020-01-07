Georgia Teases ‘Seeking Thrills’ With New Banger “24 Hours”

Georgia ranked as one of 2019’s breakout pop stars thanks to the majestic “About Work The Dancefloor” — one of my favorite songs of last year — and the equally great “Never Let You Go.” The Brit is bringing that momentum into 2019 with “24 Hours.” The latest single from Georgia’s imminent Seeking Thrills LP (it drops January 10) is another jittery dance-pop anthem with an instantly addictive chorus. “If two hearts ever beat the same, we could be it,” she belts over brittle synths. “In a world that’s not the same, we could be it.”

As with her previous singles, there’s something very Scandipop about “24 Hours” — despite it being an ode to the wild nightlife of Berlin. The obvious reference points are Robyn, September and Tove Lo with a rather large dollop of Kate Bush’s otherworldliness and the alt-edge of Brooklyn’s best bedroom-pop. In other words, it’s another brilliant banger that promises great things for Seeking Thrills. Check out the album’s full tracklist and watch Georgia’s strobe-filled “24 Hours” video below.

Georgia’s Seeking Thrills tracklist:

1. Started Out

2. About Work The Dancefloor

3. Never Let You Go

4. 24 Hours

5. Mellow (feat. Shygirl)

6. Till I Own It

7. I Can’t Wait

8. Feel It

9. Ultimate Sailor

10. Ray Guns

11. The Thrill (feat. Maurice)

12. Honey Dripping Sky

