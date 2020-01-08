Melanie Martinez Teases New EP, Which Is Probably Called ‘After School’

A concept album about adolescence accompanied by a full-length movie musical, K-12 stands out as one of the most ambitious audio-visual projects in recent memory. Incredibly, Melanie Martinez may have another chapter to add to the saga. The singer/songwriter fired up her Instagram account to interact with fans and spilled a considerable amount of tea. For starters, she is releasing a 7-track EP that is “attached to K-12.” We even have a possible title. Devotees were quick to decipher the 24-year-old’s clues and settled on After School.

Oh, and the EP is going to have one featured artist. “She’s one of the most brilliant artists,” Melanie gushed. “Can’t wait for you all to hear the song!” It goes without saying at this point, that the Cry Baby queen will bless us with more visuals. “I’m planning on putting out music videos this years,” she revealed. “As for the next film I make, it will be attached to my third album.” Watch Melanie’s K-12 movie musical in full here and check out her tantalizing social media updates below.

#MelanieMartinez confirms via her Instagram Stories that she will be releasing an EP that’s attached to K-12 this year and the EP will have one feature artist. pic.twitter.com/J5v0XMiR7y — Melanie Access (@MelanieAccess) January 8, 2020

After School EP – Melanie Martinez (coming soon) pic.twitter.com/FKZei1qQor — clove (@bIackkoutt) January 8, 2020

