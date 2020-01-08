Halsey Announces North American Dates For ‘Manic World Tour’

Halsey has big plans for 2020. We’re just over a week away from the release of the 25-year-old’s third album Manic. That arrives January 17. Shortly after that she embarks on the first leg of her accompanying world tour. The show kicks off with a set in Madrid on February 6. From there she makes several stops across Europe before closing out with a March 12 set in Manchester. What’s next for the “Graveyard” siren? Well, she’s touring North America, of course. Today (January 8) she announced a string of summer dates for the upcoming leg.

It all starts June 2 in Seattle. Halsey has stops scheduled in most major markets before she plays a final show in Irvine on August 1. And the hitmaker will be in good company while on the road. CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo join her though July 5. Then blackbear and PVRIS hop on for the last few shows. That’s not all, either. She also hinted at the theme of the tour. Apparently it is about the right and left sides of our brains. Check out dates below and get ticket info (they’ll be available for pre-order January 17) here.

