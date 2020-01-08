Mac Miller’s Family Announces Posthumous Album ‘Circles’

It’s been almost a year and a half since the sudden death of Mac Miller. However, fans of the rapper will have a chance to hear his voice on a new body of work. Today (January 8) his family took to social media to announce the impending release of a posthumous album titled Circles. According to them, the LP (out January 17) serves as a companion piece to the Grammy-nominated Swimming, which arrived a month before his passing. “Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle – Swimming in Circles was the concept,” they wrote.

They shared more about how the collection came together. “He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.” His family also opened up about the complicated process of “keeping sacred what should be kept sacred.”

Thus, they decided not to further promote the release on his social platforms. However, they ended with a powerful message about Mac and his relationship with the music. “We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all.” Read the full statement below.

