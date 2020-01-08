Reggaeton Pioneers Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee Reunite On “Muévelo”

Well, this is cause for celebration! Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee (AKA Los Canigris) reunite for the first time in two decades on “Muévelo,” a new banger from the Bad Boys For Life soundtrack. And it was worth the wait. Produced by Play-N-Skillz, the reggaeton anthem is an ruthlessly catchy earworm built around a sample of Ini Kamoze’s seminal ’90s hit “Here Comes The Hot Stepper.” The guys even filmed an elaborate video (bottom of post), which features riots and futuristic policemen. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait another 20 years for their next collaboration.

“Yankee is my battle brother, the past does not define who we are today, and making our fans happy is the main driver of this collaboration,” Nicky reveals. “We wanted to come back, and we wanted to do it big,” Daddy Yankee adds. It’s fair to say they achieved that goal. At this rate, the Bad Boys For Life soundtrack is shaping up to be massive. Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin’s “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” is already a streaming phenomenon and “Muévelo” is destined to be just as big. See the full tracklist below.

The Bad Boys For Life soundtrack album tracklist:

1. “Uptown II” – Meek Mill (feat. Farruko)

2. “Money Fight”- City Girls

3. “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – The Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin

4. “Future Bright” – Rick Ross (feat. Bryson Tiller)

5. “Bad Moves” – DJ Durel (feat. Quavo & Rich The Kid)

6. “Muévelo”- Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee

7. “Damn I Love Miami”- Pitbull X Lil Jon

8. “The Hottest” – Jaden Smith

9. “Murda She Wrote” – Buju Banton

10. “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) (Remix)” – The Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin & Jaden Smith

