She Did That! Dua Lipa Slays “Don’t Start Now” On ‘Ellen’

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” really is that song. The 24-year-old introduced her sophomore era with a burst of sassy energy and electrifying disco beats. And she’s well on her way to having another “New Rules”-sized hit as a result. The bop (which features prominently on our rundown of 2019’s best singles) amassed a cool 251 million Spotify streams. Those numbers translate to a great deal of success on the charts. The diva hit the number two spot in the UK and is steadily climbing the Billboard Hot 100.

This week the track peaked at number 21. But it will likely soar even higher on the back of a feisty performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Future Nostalgia hitmaker has really upped her performance game in recent months, and this is no exception. Delivering a cute look and some simple but impactful choreography, she truly brought the heat. Hopefully her US promo tour continues in the coming weeks. Could this become Dua’s first stateside chart-topper? Nothing is guaranteed yet, but I’d love to see it.

In the meantime keep streaming and watch her in action below.

