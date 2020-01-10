A Banger! Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Team Up On “Diamonds”

UPDATE: The “Diamonds” video is here. Watch the girls serve fabulous looks and kick ass below.

Oh, they really did that. Megan Thee Stallion and Normani join this week’s New Music Friday lineup with their highly anticipated collaboration “Diamonds.” The track serves as the lead single off the soundtrack for ” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Birds of Prey. And it sounds like a perfect companion piece to the film, which stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. By that I mean it’s a ferociously femme banger that overflows with personality and electrifying energy. On it, the hitmakers celebrate their love of all things that glimmer.

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. I don’t need you, I got flooded out baguettes,” Normani coos over rollicking beats. “I don’t need you. All my diamonds dripping wet.” Note that this is the first song in history to sample Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend.” Paired with Meg’s masterful verses, it all adds up to a win. The only thing that will make it better is the accompanying video. We’ve seen some teasers that suggest it’s going to be a lavish affair. Keep an eye on this post, and we’ll update it once that arrives.

In the meantime press play on “Diamonds” below. After doing that make sure to pre-order the Birds of Prey soundtrack (which features additional offerings from the likes of Halsey and Lauren Jauregui) here.

