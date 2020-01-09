Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album ‘Circles’ Takes Shape With “Good News”

Mac Miller’s posthumous album is beginning to take shape. Earlier this week, the rapper’s family revealed that he was working on a companion piece to 2018’s Grammy-nominated Swimming before his sudden passing. The collection, titled Circles, was finished with the assistance of collaborator Jon Brion and is due to arrive January 17. However, we don’t have to wait that long for a first taste. Today (January 9) Mac’s estate rolled out “Good News” as the lead single. And the track is a sprawling, confessional gem that promises big things for the rest of the LP.

Over a five-plus minute runtime, the hitmaker delivers some thought-provoking lyrics. “Good news, good news, good news. That’s all they wanna hear,” Mac sings “No, they don’t like you when I’m down. But when I’m flying, oh. It make ’em so uncomfortable. So different. What’s the difference.” If the rest of the material on Circles is this compelling, than it’s safe to say it will be one of the first great albums of 2020. Press play on “Good News” and check out the accompanying video (directed by Eric Tilford and Anthony Gaddis) below. You can also pre-order the project here.

