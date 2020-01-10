Halsey Goes In For The Kill On Breakup Anthem “You should be sad”

Halsey’s Manic (out January 17) is shaping up to be one of the first excellent albums of 2020. It is also beginning to sound like it may be the 25-year-old’s country-adjacent project. We got a first taste of that with the stripped-back sonics of “Finally // beautiful stranger.” However, those vibes really come across on new single “You should be sad.” Out today (January 10), the track offers Halsey a chance to dissect an ex’s flawed personality. And although she makes it clear that she’s doing so without anger, she really goes in for the kill.

“You’re not half the man you think that you are. And you can’t fill the hole inside of you with money, drugs and cars,” she sings over strings. “I’m so glad I never ever had a baby with you. ‘Cause you can’t love nothing unless there’s something in it for you.” The savagery of it all. Thematically, this is quite a leap from the likes of “Graveyard.” However, it is easy to imagine it becoming a “Without Me”-sized smash. And it’s bound to get a push up the charts considering that it’s been paired with a sure-to-go viral video.

Directed by Colin Tilley, the visual really drives the country theme home. In it Halsey rocks a black cowboy hat (think Lady Gaga’s Joanne look but edgier) and glitter tears while attending a barn party. Give the track a listen and get a front-row seat to the hitmaker’s breakup hoedown below.

Is this a hit? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!