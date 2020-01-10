Sia Contributes Feel-Good Bop “Original” To ‘Doolittle’ Soundtrack

Sia is most certainly one of music’s most prolific artists. Whether she’s writing bops for her fellow stars, releasing solo material or working on creative collabs like LSD with Diplo and Labrinth, the Aussie is never gone from our ears for long. Today (January 10) she joins the New Music Friday lineup with “Original.” And her first single of 2020 is predictably sublime. Produced by Jesse Shatkin, the track lands on the soundtrack for Doolittle and boasts an important message about staying true to yourself.

The “Cheap Thrills” icon puts it best on the chorus. “And I won’t waste my life being typical. Imma be original, even when it’s difficult,” she declares. “And I won’t change myself when they tell me. No, Imma be original.” Chalk this up as another gem from the eternally reliable hitmaker. Hopefully it’s a sign that we should expect more solo material from Sia in the coming months, too. It’s been four years since she dropped This Is Acting, and I’m ready for a new album. In the meantime, give her latest a listen below.

