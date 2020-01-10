Selena Gomez Drops A Whimsical Video In Support Of “Rare”

The wait is finally over! Today (January 10), Selena Gomez gifted us with Rare. And her highly anticipated album more than lives up to expectations. We’re still working on an official review. However, one of the early highlights is the LP’s title track. On it the 27-year-old recognizes her self-worth which was compromised by a no-good relationship. “You don’t care. Why don’t you recognize that I’m so rare,” she sings on the chorus. “I don’t have it all. I’m not claiming to. But I know that I’m special, and I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there to tell me I’m rare.”

Infinitely relatable and just as catchy, this could easily become Selena’s second chart-topper. And she clearly agrees. Why do I say that? Because the “Lose You To Love Me” siren celebrated release day by dropping a video in support of the track. And it’s a stunner. Directed by BRTHR, it serves whimsy and glamour from start to finish. Set in a magical glen, Selena appears as a fairy under a rainbow-bright filter. There’s also a couple shots of her reclining on a circular bed, which are equally stunning. Press play on the video and escape into Selena’s fantasy world below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!