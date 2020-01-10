Halsey, CYN, Lauren Jauregui & More Feature On ‘Birds Of Prey’ Soundtrack

Atlantic Records unveiled the tracklist of Birds Of Prey soundtrack today (January 10) and it’s a winning blend of female pop, R&B and hip-hop artists. Megan Thee Stallion and Normani join forces for the addictive lead single, “Diamonds,” but there are many more bops on the way. Other notable rappers and R&B queens with songs in the mix include Doja Cat, Summer Walker, Saweetie and Jucee Froot. The soundtrack is just as generous with pop originals. For starters, Halsey contributes “Experiment On Me,” while Lauren Jauregui comes through with “Invisible Chains.”

There’s also a smattering of talented newcomers including CYN (“Lonely Gun”), GALXARA (“Sway With Me”), Charlotte Lawrence (“Joke’s On You”) and Maisie Peters (“Smile”). Excitingly, the album was executive-produced by Margot Robbie — so each and every track has her approval. A new song from the Birds Of Prey soundtrack (pre-order your copy here) will be rolled out every Friday from now until the film’s release on February 7. Check out the full tracklist below.

Birds Of Prey soundtrack tracklist:

1. Doja Cat – Boss Bitch

2. WHIPPED CREAM (feat. Baby Goth) – So Thick

3. Megan Thee Stallion & Normani – Diamonds

4. Saweetie & GALXARA – Sway With Me

5. Charlotte Lawrence – Joke’s On You

6. Maisie Peters – Smile

7. CYN – Lonely Gun

8. Halsey – Experiment On Me

9. Jucee Froot – Danger

10. K.Flay – Bad Memory

11. Sofi Tukker – Feeling Good

12. Lauren Jauregui – Invisible Chains

13. Black Canary – It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World

14. Summer Walker – I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby

15. ADONA – Hit Me With Your Best Shot

Which song are you most excited to hear? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!