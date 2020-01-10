Conan Gray Announces Debut LP ‘Kid Krow,’ Drops New Song “The Story”

Conan Gray first made waves with a self-produced ditty called “Idle Town” in 2017. Since then, the 21-year-old has released a series of viral hits including “Comfort Crowd,” “Checkmate” and the unstoppable “Maniac” (50 million streams and rising). All of those songs are included on the breakout star’s debut LP, Kid Krow. The album drops on March 20 and promises to be deeply autobiographical. “The record is a study of how I perceive the world,” he reveals. “I talk a lot about my friends and people I’ve met touring over the past year.”

“It’s me,” the Texas native continues. “I’m not the coolest person, but the album is me accepting the fact I’m weird and I don’t need to be anybody else. It’s also a chance to encourage others to embrace who they are and be unapologetic about it.” That message really comes through on his new single. “The Story” is a stripped-back anthem about the state of the world, and they way it could be with a little more love and acceptance. See the full tracklist of Kid Krow and listen to “The Story” below.

Conan Gray’s Kid Krow tracklist:

1. “Comfort Crowd”

2. “Wish You Were Sober”

3. “Maniac”

4. “(Online-Love)”

5. “Checkmate”

6. “The Cut That Always Bleeds”

7. “Fight or Flight”

8. “Affluenza”

9. “(Can We Be Friends?)”

10. “Heather”

11. “Little League”

12. “The Story”

How did you discover Conan’s music? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!