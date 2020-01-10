TINI Joins Forces With Mau Y Rickey For Sexy Banger “Recuerdo”

Forget about the beef, wine and tango, Argentina’s greatest export is TINI. The 22-year-old delivered bop after bop in 2019 with Spanish-language fare like “Fresa” and “22.” She also raised her international profile with a series of high-profile collaborations including Alesso’s “Sad Song” and Jonas Blue’s “Wild.” Never one to rest on her laurels, the prolific diva is kicking off 2020 with a Latin banger called “Recuerdo.” It features Venezuelan brothers Mau Y Rickey and is certain to be stuck in your head after the first listen.

“I am very happy with this song and the feeling it conveys,” TINI reveals in the press release. “I hope everyone can dance along to and relate to the lyrics, and that the song makes them really feel sensual! While writing and singing the song, I didn’t think twice about who should be part of it. Mau Y Ricky were the first to come to mind, and they were perfect. As soon as I sent them the song, they loved it and went into the studio to write and record.” Watch the visual, which features sexy looks and sultry choreography, below.

