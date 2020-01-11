A Love Letter: John Legend Returns With “Conversations In The Dark”

John Legend joins the New Music Friday lineup with a romantic ballad called “Conversations In The Dark.” A return to the stripped-back, soulful sound of “All Of Me,” the EGOT winner’s latest is a musical love letter. “Talk, let’s have conversations in the dark,” the 41-year-old begins the song. “World is sleeping, I’m awake with you with you.” From there, John continues to open his heart. “I’ll be there when you get lonely, keep the secrets that you told me,” he promises on the chorus.

“And your love is all you owe me, and I won’t break your heart.” Aww. The release of “Conversations In The Dark” coincides with The Voice judge’s upcoming appearance on another hit NBC show. John will appear on This Is Us on January 14 and so will the song. With that exposure and the swoon-worthy nature of the song, “Conversations In The Dark” could be one of the first big hits of 2020. It’s already off to a flying start, firmly ensconced in the top five on iTunes. Listen below.

