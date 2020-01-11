SAYGRACE Builds Momentum With A Relatable Bop Called “Loyal”

If SAYGRACE’s soulful pipes sound familiar, you’re not going crazy. As Grace, the 22-year-old landed a worldwide hit with “You Don’t Own Me” and dropped one of 2016’s better albums (FMA still sounds great). Since then, the Aussie singer has tinkered with her sound and relaunched under a new moniker in 2019. She kicked things off with “Boys Ain’t Shit” and continued spilling the tea with “Doin’ Too Much.” SAYGRACE now ups the ante with a highly relatable bop called “Loyal.”

“Met this boy, we vibe amazing,” she begins the song over Mike “Rio” Loving’s immaculate production. “Every time we chill, it’s wavy.” Unfortunately, there’s a twist. “Find out he had a wife named Stacey,” SAYGRACE laments, before launching into the chorus: “Who am I gonna be loyal to? Not you, not you.” If the vocalist sounds a little bitter, that’s because she is. “The things that I’ve gone through have made me a little rough around the edges and hard for some people to take,” SAYGRACE reveals. “But it’s who I am.”

Listen to “Loyal” below. It will feature on her upcoming EP, The Defining Moments of SAYGRACE: Girlhood, Fuckboys & Situationships.

