Hot Ticket! Monsta X Announces Dates For North American Tour

Monsta X took it to the next level in 2019. The K-Pop Kings dropped two albums (Take.2 We Are Here and FOLLOW – FIND YOU) and a slew of bops. They also signed a deal with Epic Records and continued building out an international following with awe-inspiring performances along the way. All that was impressive, but it looks like it was just a warm-up for 2020. This year the “Magnetic” superstars will make history with the release of their English-language album All About Luv. The collection arrives February 14. And it will be supported by a tour.

Today (January 13), the group revealed plans to travel North America this summer. They’ll kick things off with a June 2 set in Minneapolis. From there, they have stops scheduled in most major markets before closing out the show with a final performance in Los Angeles on July 11. Considering their hit-filled discography and impressive stage presence, this is guaranteed to be a must-see. Tickets go on sale Friday (January 17) at 3pm local times. In the meantime check out the full list of dates below and get more ticket information here.

Tue Jun 02 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Fri Jun 05 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Sun Jun 07 – Washington, DC – EagleBank Arena

Wed Jun 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Jun 12 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

Sun Jun 14 – Toronto, ON – ScotiaBank Arena

Tue Jun 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Jun 19 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Event Center

Mon Jun 22 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

Wed Jun 24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

Sat Jun 27 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Mon Jun 29 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Wed Jul 01 – Seattle, WA – ShoWare Center

Fri Jul 03 – Vancouver, BC – Thunderbird Arena

Mon Jul 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Wed Jul 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

Sat Jul 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

