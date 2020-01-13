Another Bop: Shakira Links Up With Anuel AA On “Me Gusta”

2020 is well and truly on track to be Shakira’s year. The Queen of Latin Pop is currently preparing for one of the biggest performances of her life. Next month she shares the stage with Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. Based on their incredible discographies and excellent performance skills, this is bound to be one of the best lineups in recent memory. And it looks like she has a new song to add to what is sure to be a hit-filled setlist. Today (January 13) she teamed up with Anuel AA on “Me Gusta.”

Unsurprisingly, Shakira’s latest release is another catchy and seriously danceable banger. Just imagine the choreography opportunities for a number like this. That alone makes me hope it gets a spotlight during the Halftime Show. Speaking of, what should we expect from the rapidly approaching performance? “You’ll see me in all my splendor, meaning I’ll be, like, stressed out,” she joked in an interview with 60 Minutes earlier this month. Understandable. Press play on “Me Gusta” below and let us know if you’d like to see this at the Super Bowl.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!