Jennifer Lopez & Beyoncé Snubbed By The Academy Awards

Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé now join the likes of Taylor Swift on a list of superstar candidates snubbed by the 2020 Oscars. Last month the Cats actress’s “Beautiful Ghosts” was notable only in absence from the shortlist for Best Original Song at this year’s show. It was a surprising decision seeing as the ballad (co-written with Andrew Lloyd Webber) was the only good thing about the box-office disaster. Today (January 13), the final list of nominees has been released. And it just gets bleaker. Although she did make the shortlist, Bey’s The Lion King anthem “Spirit” is no longer in the running.

The news comes after the song was overlooked in the same category at last week’s Golden Globes. What is still in the running? “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, which took home the highest honors last week, now emerges as a frontrunner. Other entries include “Into The Unknown” from Frozen II, Toy Story 4’s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough and “Stand Up” from Harriet. While all of the above are quality, it is still disappointing to see such obvious talent overlooked.

Even crueler is the injustice done to Jennifer Lopez. The mega-talent was generating plenty of Oscar buzz for her performance in Hustlers. Fans expected her to sweep the Best Supporting Actress category. However, her name is nowhere to be seen in the lineup. This is truly disappointing seeing as J.Lo brought the role of Ramona to life with a zeal deserving of much more recognition. We know that, but it is nonetheless upsetting to see the Academy clearly didn’t get the memo.

