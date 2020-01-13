Selena Gomez Drops Alternative “Lose You To Love Me” Video

Selena Gomez experienced a moment of triumph when “Lose You To Love Me” hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 last year. The confessional ballad is a rarity in that it is a breakup song that focuses on her own personal growth instead of clapping back at an ex. And it’s been well rewarded as a result. It’s been streamed more than 296 million times on Spotify and remains within the Top 10 on the Hot 100. Not only that, but it placed high on our ranking of 2019’s best songs. And I wouldn’t be remotely surprised to see the single soar back up the chart in the coming weeks. Why is that?

Because today (January 13) the 27-year-old dropped a second video as a special treat to celebrate the arrival of her album Rare. “You guys asked for it! Watch the alternate video for Lose You To Love Me, out now,” she urged fans on social media. Directed by Sophie Muller and shot on an iPhone, the end result is just as stripped-back and powerful as the original. In it, Selena delivers an emotional performance of the track in front of a piano. Taken alongside the new whimsical and glamorous video for “Rare,” this is more evidence that the pop princess is delivering Visuals this era.

Watch Selegend in action below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!