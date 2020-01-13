Another Taste Of ‘Treat Myself’: Meghan Trainor Readies “Blink”

Meghan Trainor kept us waiting four years for a follow-up to 2016’s Thank You. But now her third album is right around the corner. The 26-year-old drops Treat Myself January 31, and we have high expectations based on the quality of singles such as the electro-kissed “Wave,” her confessional “Workin’ On It” and last month’s cheeky “Evil Twin.” Although we’re a couple weeks away from the LP’s release date, we don’t have to wait that long for another taste. Today (January 13), M-Train hopped on social media to announce plans to drop her new single “Blink.” The track arrives this Friday (January 17).

Based on a snippet she shared, it sounds like another solid-gold bop. “You better not blink,” she warns. “‘Cause you don’t wanna miss this.” What is this exactly? We’ll have to wait and see. However, I’m hoping we’re in for a flirty floor-filler. Meghan has really established herself as one of a rare breed that is capable of lighting up the dance floor with carefree, feel-good anthems. I’m hoping that we get a couple more fun tracks like “Watch Me Do” and “Me Too” on Treat Myself. In the meantime, watch the diva put a fresh spin on “All About That Bass” in a viral video here and check out the “Blink” teaser below.

