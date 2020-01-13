Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Debuts At Two Behind Roddy Ricch’s “The Box”

Over the weekend, Justin Bieber made waves on social media by asking fans to go to extraordinary lengths to help “Yummy” debut at number one. (Among other things, he suggested Beliebers stream the song in their sleep and use VPNs to buy multiple copies). This came after releasing four different CD singles, multiple dance videos and what appeared to be paid promotion from various influencers. Unfortunately, the pop star’s anything-goes approach to promotion didn’t quite pay off.

“Yummy” debuts at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 behind Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.” It becomes the 25-year-old’s 17th top 10 hit, which would have been cause for celebration if it didn’t take such a concerted effort to get there. Of course, there’s no reason “Yummy” can’t ascend the charts in the coming weeks. The banger is making huge gains on pop radio and a performance or two would be sure to generate interest from the general public. Listen to “Yummy” and “The Box” below.

