Hayley Kiyoko Closes Out ‘I’m Too Sensitive For This Sh*t’ With “she”

Hayley Kiyoko brought an end to her I’M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS SHIT era with another bop. Lesbian Jesus has been on a hot streak since launching her iconically titled project with “I Wish” last year. The dreamy but conflicted gem set the tone for the collection, which has been defined by its confessional (and often painfully relatable) lyrics. That trend continues today (January 14) with “she.” This time, the 28-year-old turns the focus inward to document the journey towards self-love and acceptance. The end result is another vulnerable stunner that’s bound to resonate.

“She’s gonna get it done. She’ll do it on the run. But still have so much fun,” she sings. “Don’t wanna be dreaming warm in bed. Don’t wanna be old with one regret. Gotta be a diva, have respect. Be that girl you can’t forget.” What makes the track even better is the accompanying video, which is a definite blast from the past. Set in 2005, it features some very dated references including WordArt and a plethora of posters. Even better is a cameo from Lance Bass. Hayley opened up about the visual on Instagram. “This music video is dedicated to that time in my life where I’m celebrating who I am and who I’ve become.”

“All my insecurities are the reason why I became me,” she added. Too true. Give the song a listen and check out the accompanying video below. After doing that check out the hitmaker’s tour dates here to see if she’s coming to a city near you.

