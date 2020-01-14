Selena Gomez Teases An Unreleased Song Called “Boyfriend” On ‘Fallon’

Selena Gomez just dropped the first excellent album of 2020. Rare (out January 10) is on track to top the Billboard 200 next week and already spawned a chart-topping single (“Lose You To Love Me”). There’s a slew of potential hits on the tracklist including fan-favorites like the title track, “Vulnerable” and “Ring.” However, it looks like the Pop Princess is already thinking about what’s next. In particular, she is toying with releasing some gems that were left on the cutting room floor during the album’s creation.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Selena spilled the tea. “There’s a few other songs that I couldn’t help but want to exist. So I can’t really tell when,” she teased. It seems there’s one in particular that she really wants to drop. “But one of my favorite tracks is called ‘Boyfriend.’ So I can’t wait for people to hear that one.” Obviously, we don’t know much about the song yet. But it appears that Justin Tranter was involved in the creation based on his response to the video going viral on social media.

That fact alone makes the song sound very promising. Watch the chat below for additional information about Rare and to learn how a Selena Gomez song inspired Billie Eilish’s mega-hit “bad guy.”

