Billie Eilish Recorded New ‘007’ Theme Song “No Time To Die”

It’s not an exaggeration to say Billie Eilish ruled 2019. The talented teen dropped one of the best debut albums in recent memory – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?. She also topped the Billboard Hot 100, notched two additional Top 20 hits and racked up hundreds of millions of listens on various streaming services. And it looks like she plans to continue running the game into the new year. Today (January 14) we learned that her first major move will be to join an elite group of musicians including the likes of Madonna, Sam Smith and Adele to record a 007 theme song.

The “everything i wanted” siren sparked speculation about her involvement in the latest installment of the series by sharing photos of famous Bond girls on her Instagram story. Shortly thereafter, the franchise confirmed the news on their official account. Her contribution appears to be a song called “No Time To Die” and was created alongside brother and frequent collaborator FINNEAS. It is for the film of the same name, which premieres April 10. It turns out that this is a historic moment as well. How so? Billie is the youngest artist to write or record a theme song for the series.

Based on her discography, I’m expecting the track to lay her whispery vocals over an ominous soundscape. However, we may be in for a surprise. That leads into my next question for Billie. When exactly will we be hearing “No Time To Die”? So far we don’t have a release date. However, I’m hoping for sooner rather than later. In the meantime check out the official announcements below.

