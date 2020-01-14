It’s Time! Mandy Moore Announces New Album ‘Silver Landings’

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Mandy Moore shook up the girls last year when she returned to music following a decade-long hiatus. The pop sensation relaunched with “When I Wasn’t Watching” and followed that up with the introspective “I’d Rather Lose.” Both songs highlighted a smooth West Coast groove and paved the way for a long-awaited 7th album. Today (January 14), the 35-year-old took to social media to spill all the tea about her forthcoming project. Let’s start with the basics. The album is titled Silver Landings and arrives March 6.

Mandy opened up about her comeback in a heartfelt message to her followers. “It feels so good to be stepping assuredly into this next chapter of my life as a woman and performer, with an album of songs I couldn’t be more thrilled with or ready to share. Having music back in my life makes me feel like a more complete version of myself, in ways I wasn’t even expecting,” she wrote. “The experience of writing, recording (and soon to be touring) it with some of the people I love the most in the world is an experience I will treasure forever.” That’s not all, either. We also got a new taste of the tracklist.

The hitmaker continues building out her new and improved sound with “Save A Little For Yourself.” Produced by Mike Viola, her latest single features an important message about self-love. It’s sure to be a highlight when Mandy hits the road on tour or kickstarts her LA residency later this year. Press play on the song and check out the Silver Landings cover art below. After doing that, pre-order or -save the collection here.

“Save A Little For Yourself”

Silver Landings Cover Art

