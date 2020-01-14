Demi Lovato To Kickstart Her Comeback At 2020 Grammys

As we’ve seen time and again, awards shows don’t always get it right. Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé were all snubbed by the Golden Globes and Oscars in the last two weeks. The Video Music Awards frequently miss some obvious talents. And the Grammys are no exception. However, this is one time when they got it right. Today (January 14) Demi Lovato revealed that she’d use the upcoming show (taking place January 26) as a launching point for her musical comeback. “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” she teased on social media alongside the announcement.

This marks Demi’s first televised performance since she suffered an alleged overdose in July of 2018. Since then the 27-year-old has hinted at plans for new music. Most recently she shared some details during an appearance at the 2019 Teen Vogue Summit. “It’s important to remember that I am so cautious this time around of jumping back into things,” she said at the time. “I’ve really decided to take my time with things, so when the time is right to release new music, I will put it out there.” Clearly the time is right now, and we cannot wait to hear what she brings to the show.

It remains to be seen if she’ll share a new single or revisit a classic. However, it seems likely that we’ll get a taste of what will hopefully be a forthcoming album. Who else is taking the stage January 26? Other announced performers include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Aerosmith and Lizzo. Check out Demi’s good news below.

Will you tune in to watch Demi perform? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!