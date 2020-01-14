SHY Martin Strips Back Her Sound On Acoustic Gem “Slow”

After making waves as a songwriter (she has penned hits for Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha and The Chainsmokers) and a featured vocalist (Mike Perry’s all-conquering “The Ocean”), SHY Martin has been focussing on her own music. The Swedish pop star’s debut EP, Overthinking, was one of the great finds of 2018 and she continued to build momentum throughout 2019 with perfect pop songs like “Same Old” and “Make Us Never Happen.” The 26-year-old now kicks off the 2020s with a stripped-back gem called “Slow.”

“When I started writing songs I never did it without my guitar,” SHY says of the song’s acoustic approach. “A few years ago when I moved to Stockholm, I stopped writing songs that way. This past summer me, my brother and two of my closest friends… went to spend a weekend at my parents’ place in the countryside where I grew up. We ended up bringing the guitar everywhere we went. It was the first time in years I’d even held the guitar, but I guess going back to where it all started made me feel like nothing had really changed.”

“‘Slow’ was written during those days in the countryside,” she continues. “I picked up the guitar while we were eating breakfast one morning and started playing some chords. We were talking about how scary it can be jumping into a relationship immediately after a break up. I really felt like I wanted to keep the feeling we had when we wrote it by keeping the production simple, organic.” Listen to “Slow” below.

