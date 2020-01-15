Tove Lo Kicks Off The 2020s With “Bikini Porn” And “Passion & Pain”

After a banner 2019 (“Glad He’s Gone” was one of the best songs of the year, while Sunshine Kitty ranked as one of our favorite albums), Tove Lo is ready to leave her mark on 2020. The Swedish pop star returns with a pair of songs that detour from her usual synth-pop sound. “Bikini Porn” and “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak” were both produced by FINNEAS, and reflect his minimal, alt-leaning sound. “Bikini Porn,” however, is a little more familiar to fans thanks to the sexy lyrics and involvement of regular collaborators Jack & Coke.

“All I do is drink champagne all day and I dance around my room naked,” Tove sings on the quirky chorus. “Skinny dippin’ in the pool with me, take a day out from your life all day, one day, today.” It’s short and sweet and very, very catchy. The other track is more of an experiment. “You’re gonna get what you’ve givin’ to me, all that good shit in the table to eat,” the hitmaker sings over gloomy, stripped-back production. “Passion and pain taste the same when I’m weak.” Stream Tove’s surprising, new singles below.

