Colton Dixon Signs To Atlantic Records, Announces “Miracles”

After a three-year hiatus, Colton Dixon will return with a new single called “Miracles” on January 24. The Christian music star, who first came to fame on season 11 of American Idol, recently inked a deal with Atlantic Records and is keen to share some of the music he has been working on. “I’ve written so many songs over the past three years,” the 28-year-old reveals. “I’ve gotten to write with people from all different beliefs and walks of life. We were able to have real conversations about faith, family, struggles, and life.”

What can we expect from “Miracles”? “This is a song that has meaning and depth, but it just feels fun musically,” Colton explains. “Some things are more than coincidence. I believe there is a God who loves you and looking out for you. I’m pointing out to others that there’s more to life than meets the eye. I believe miracles happen all around us. I’d like to encourage all of us to slow down a bit, so we can see and appreciate the miracles for what they are.” See the cover of Colton’s new single below.

