They’re Back! Grouplove Announces 4th LP, ‘Healer’

Four, long years have passed since Grouplove released an album — a situation that will be rectified on March 13. That’s the date the LA-based quintet will roll out Healer (pre-order here). The band’s fourth LP promises to be a rollicking, alt-rock ride if “Deleter,” the instantly catchy lead single, is any indication. “All this time I thought you were a leader, it turns out you’re only a deleter,” Christian Zucconi sings on the chorus. “Tell your friends that you’re okay, you’re never gonna see them anyway.”

Grouplove will support the album with the Healer Tour, which kicks off in Santa Fe, New Mexico on March 18. The “Tongue Tied” hitmakers will then crisscross North America, stopping in most major cities, before winding up in Birmingham, Alabama on May 21. Don’t be too concerned if there isn’t a concert in your town just yet. New dates will be added as the tour progresses. You can organize tickets to the Healer Tour here and watch the video for Grouplove’s irresistible new single below.

