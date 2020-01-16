Taylor Swift Reveals Poster Of Netflix Documentary ‘Miss Americana’

Taylor Swift has revealed the poster of her upcoming Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. The film, which was directed by Lana Wilson, premieres at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23. It will then arrive on the streaming giant (and in select theaters) on January 31. What can we expect from the must-see movie? According to the press release, “Miss Americana is a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life.”

Given that filming for Miss Americana started during the (comparatively) chaotic Reputation era and quite possibly addresses her departure from Big Machine as well as the label’s subsequent sale to Scooter Braun, there should be no shortage of drama on offer. When you mix in concert, rehearsal and studio footage, this is shaping up to be essential viewing not only for Swifties, but any music fan. See Taylor’s announcement below and plan to put aside a couple of hours on the last day of January.

