Steve Aoki Joins Forces With Maluma For “Maldad”

Steve Aoki has joined forces with Maluma for a new single called “Maldad,” which translates as “evil” if your Spanish is rusty. The Latin-EDM hybrid and its accompanying visual arrive on January 17 and, from the preview, it sounds like a banger. Of course, this isn’t the DJ’s first superstar collaboration. He has crafted crossover hits for BTS (“Waste It On Me”), Backstreet Boys (“Let It Be Me”) and Louis Tomlinson (“Just Hold On”). We’ll know soon enough how “Maldad” compares to those bops.

As for Maluma, well, he never stops. Last year, the Colombian hitmaker gave us an album, at least half a dozen features — including Madonna’s instantly iconic “Medellín” — and a smattering of stand-alone singles. A club collaboration makes perfect sense for the 25-year-old as he continues to build his international profile. Maluma has been hinting at an English-language crossover since at least 2017, so it will be interesting to see if that eventuates in 2020. In the meantime, listen to a snippet of “Maldad” below.

