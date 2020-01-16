Alec Benjamin Rolls Out “Demons” As Lead Single From Debut LP

Alec Benjamin Interview We chat with the breakout star about his 'Narrated For You' mixtape and tour plans. MORE >>

Over the last two years, Alec Benjamin has amassed a huge following and more than 1.5 billion streams with a steady trickle of viral hits (most notably “Let Me Down Slowly”) and his acclaimed mixtape, Narrated For You. The 25-year-old is hoping to take it to the next level in 2020 with the release of his long-awaited debut album. And if lead single “Demons” is any indication, it’s going to be special. “I’ve got all these demons hiding underneath,” Alec sings on the catchy chorus. “Nobody can see them, nobody but me.”

Don’t be misled by the title, however. “Demons” is essentially a love song. “At first I thought I had to bear this weight by myself, but when my knees were getting weak and I was in need of help,” the breakout star admits. “You were there to take away the pain that I felt.” To get a better idea of his new era, be sure to revisit recent buzz tracks “Mind Is A Prison,” “Jesus In L.A.” and “Must Have Been The Wind.” You can check out Alec’s “Demons” visualizer below and stay turned for more details about his debut LP.

