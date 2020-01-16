Missy Elliott Travels Through Time In “Why I Still Love You” Video

Missy Elliott first established a reputation for pioneering visuals in the ’90s and she’s still going strong more than 20 years later. The hip-hop icon now adds another gem to her videography with “Why I Still Love You.” Co-directed with Derek Blanks, the dazzling clip doubles as a journey through black culture of the late 20th century. It begins with Missy & The Demeanors in full Supremes drag circa 1961. The black-and-white aesthetic suits the song’s throwback, Motown vibe perfectly.

However, it wouldn’t be a Missy video without a twist. The ageless hitmaker then skips a decade to 1971 and gives us groovy, disco chic. And, before you can say “yes, queen!,” we arrive in 1981. A time when hair was high and fashion was highly questionable. “Why I Still Love You” is a beautifully conceived and executed video, which will undoubtedly go down as one of the year’s best. Check it out below and be sure to revisit Missy’s Iconology EP. Hopefully, 2020 is the year we finally get that album.

