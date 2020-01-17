Charlotte Lawrence Contributes “Joke’s On You” To ‘Birds Of Prey’

Don’t play games with Charlotte Lawrence’s heart. Or else you’ll live to regret it. That’s the general theme of her new single “Joke’s On You.” Out today (January 17), the track lands on the all-female Birds Of Prey soundtrack. And her contribution is every bit as good as Megan Thee Stallion and Normani’s “Diamonds.” On it, she sings about breaking free of a toxic relationship. But there are no tears here. Instead of mourning the end, she evens out the score with some general bad bitch vibes.

“Drag me to death like a lit cigarette. Took my last breath like the smoke from my lips,” she sings. However, the “Navy Blue” siren doesn’t stay down for long. “I’ve lied for you, and I liked it, too. But my makeup’s ruined. And now I’m laughing through my tears. I’m crying through my fear. But baby, if I had to choose the joke’s on you.” Aside from being an absolute anthem, this sounds like it will be the perfect match for Harley Quinn’s (Margot Robbie) character development in the film.

Hopefully it gets a big feature onscreen come February 7. We’ll find out then. In the meantime, press play on “Joke’s On You” below and pre-order the soundtrack here. The tracklist, which features the likes of Halsey, Lauren Jauregui, CYN, Doja Cat and Saweetie, promises big things.

