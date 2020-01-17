Eminem Under Fire For Manchester Bombing Reference On New LP

Eminem joined this week’s New Music Friday lineup with a surprise album and was almost immediately swept up in a wave of controversy. Today (January 17), the 47-year-old dropped Music To Be Murdered By with little advance warning. Clocking in at 20 songs, it features contributions from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey and Juice WRLD. However, the LP was met with criticism over lyrics that reference the bombing that occurred at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert in May of 2017.

“I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,” he raps on “Unaccommodating.” Not OK. It only gets worse as the lyrics are followed by the sound of an explosion. There’s toeing the line to be viewed as controversial and edgy. But this takes it way too far and many users on social media agreed. “That is just so fucking sick, y’all better not give this man any attention,” one user wrote in a heated message on Twitter.

“People literally lost their lives, and you’re going to release music and try to make a profit off of them,” they added. “Fuck Eminem. Ariana doesn’t deserve this,” another wrote. “Nah Eminem I was rooting for u but then heard that Ariana line… that’s shit ain’t funny.” Check out some additional responses below.

eminem literally just made a joke about the manchester bombing at ariana grande’s concert… that is just so fucking sick, y’all better not give this man any attention. people literally lost their lives, and you’re going to release music and try to make a profit off of them? pic.twitter.com/mKJo06RL9p — chris (mariestakis) (@sweeterheavens) January 17, 2020

Fuck Eminem. Ariana doesn’t deserve this. — IGO Predicts (@2020thoughts_) January 17, 2020

Nah Eminem I was rooting for u but then heard that Ariana line… that’s shit ain’t funny — Elmira (@elmira_tchagop) January 17, 2020

(TW) Eminem really said in his new song "unaccommodating" the lyrics "bombs away like I'm at an ariana grande concert" and proceeded after with gun shots/explosions mocking manchester.. i am disgusted how did he or his team think this was okay? he's trash pic.twitter.com/Ra8G4SPeNN — sophia (@needygiaws) January 17, 2020

Eminem lame for joking about the ariana grande concert bombing — free percs ^^ (@off3thirty) January 17, 2020

eminem is a washed-up has-been. that ariana lyric of his is just a pathetic attempt to get attention pic.twitter.com/Lxhn8TuNAu — ⓛ (@makeyoufeelCOLD) January 17, 2020

Did Eminem take it too far? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!