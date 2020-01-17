Eminem Under Fire For Manchester Bombing Reference On New LP

Mike Nied | January 17, 2020 2:53 am
Eminem
CREDIT: Getty Images

Eminem joined this week’s New Music Friday lineup with a surprise album and was almost immediately swept up in a wave of controversy. Today (January 17), the 47-year-old dropped Music To Be Murdered By with little advance warning. Clocking in at 20 songs, it features contributions from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey and Juice WRLD. However, the LP was met with criticism over lyrics that reference the bombing that occurred at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert in May of 2017.

“I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,” he raps on “Unaccommodating.” Not OK. It only gets worse as the lyrics are followed by the sound of an explosion. There’s toeing the line to be viewed as controversial and edgy. But this takes it way too far and many users on social media agreed. “That is just so fucking sick, y’all better not give this man any attention,” one user wrote in a heated message on Twitter.

“People literally lost their lives, and you’re going to release music and try to make a profit off of them,” they added. “Fuck Eminem. Ariana doesn’t deserve this,” another wrote. “Nah Eminem I was rooting for u but then heard that Ariana line… that’s shit ain’t funny.” Check out some additional responses below.

Did Eminem take it too far? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!

PREV
See All Slides
NEXT
Tags: ,