BTS Gets Introspective On Moody New Single “Black Swan”

BTS’ 4th LP, Map Of The Soul : 7, hasn’t even been released yet (we have to wait until February 21), but it’s already breaking records. According to Big Hit Entertainment, the album has already surpassed 3.42 million pre-orders — a figure that will only rise with arrival of “Black Swan.” The K-Pop Kings step outside of their comfort zone on the project’s mesmerizing lead single by looking inward. The press release explains the song as follows: “[It] lends voice to their fears that one day music will no longer be able to move or touch them.”

This is where the ballet reference comes in. The K-Pop Kings are scared of coming “face to face with the ‘Black Swan’ within themselves, however, they are stricken with a paradoxical realization that music is all they have.” If you think that’s an unusually arty topic for a banger, wait until you see the video. BTS commissioned a Slovenian modern-dance troupe called MN Dance Company to come up with an original performance piece, which elevates the experience even higher. Watch “Black Swan” come to life below.

