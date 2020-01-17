Hayley Mary Releases Debut EP ‘The Piss, The Perfume’

Hayley Mary Interview We speak to the Jezabels singer about going solo and her debut EP. MORE >>

After conquering the indie-rock world with The Jezabels, Hayley Mary branched out on her own in 2019 and casually dropped one of the best singles of the year. In addition to having a magnificent title, “The Piss, The Perfume” sounded wonderfully out of step with the minimalist, whisper-bops clogging the airwaves. Here was a rollicking pop/rock anthem that paid tribute to Sydney (i.e. her old stomping ground) by combining the jangly guitars of Aussie icons like The Go-Betweens with her innate gift for storytelling and harmony.

The result was absolutely irresistible, a description that also applies to the solo star’s debut EP. The Piss, The Perfume is an all-killer, no-filler collection that showcases a little bit of everything. There’s a soaring ballad (“Ordinary Me”), a punk-laced mantra (“Brat”) and the Americana-influenced new single “Like A Woman Should.” Oh, and then there’s “Holly,” a wonderfully depressing anthem inspired by Concrete Blonde’s 1990 classic “Joey.” Impressively, given the very different styles, the EP all hangs together as a cohesive body of work.

The Piss, The Perfume is out now. You can stream it and watch the visual for “Like A Woman Should” below. With any luck, we might even get a full album before the year is out.

Stream The Piss, The Perfume:

Watch Hayley’s “Like A Woman Should” video:

