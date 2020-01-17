Justice Carradine Follows Up “Dangerous Love” With “Necessary Evil”

Justice Carradine is a name that needs to be on your radar. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter laid the groundwork for a lasting career by posting covers to Vine and YouTube starting back in 2013. That caught the attention of Chosen Music/Atlantic Records who signed the rising star. Last year he made his major-label debut with the infectious “Dangerous Love.” Today (January 17) he continues building out a sound with the unveiling of “Necessary Evil.” And his latest gem is even catchier than the last. On it he dissects matters of the heart with a wisdom beyond his years.

In particular, the song is laser-focused on the end of a relationship. And Justice approaches the situation with a surprisingly level head. “The end is just a necessary evil. Heartbreak don’t gotta be lethal. Just two people who fell in and out of lust and called it love,” he sings over beats courtesy of Robopop. “You can blame me if you need to. Heartbreak doesn’t have to bleed through.” All things considered, this ranks as one of the week’s best new releases. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to see it live once the hitmaker heads out on tour with K-Pop star Amber Liu.

They’ll play their first show tonight so we’ll find out soon. In the meantime get ticket info here and press play on “Necessary Evil” below.

