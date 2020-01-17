Woo-Ah! Kim Petras Slays First Nationally Televised Performance

Kim Petras is one of the hardest-working artists in music. Last year the 27-year-old dropped not one but two fully realized projects that overflow with bops. The first was Clarity, which ranked on our roundup of the best albums/mixtapes of 2019. The second was a sequel to her Halloween project TURN OFF THE LIGHT. The ascendant Pop Princess also spent plenty of time on tour. And now it’s time for her to reap the rewards of all that hard work. Today (January 17) she did just that by landing her first nationally televised performance on Good Morning America.

Taking over the stage, she delivered a strong rendition of current single “Icy.” And Kim did so in a typically stylish manner. The fashionable icon served a memorable look in an oversized, bright yellow jacket and sky-high heeled boots. Better yet, vocals were served. Let this serve as a reminder for European fans and 2020 Coachella attendees that the “Broken” diva’s live game is strong. They’ll have an opportunity to see her on tour later this month. Watch her in action below and check out the dates for the next leg of her Clarity Tour here.

